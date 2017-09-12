Work underway to establish year-round Shelter in Pictou County

Progress is being made in Pictou County to ensure everyone has a shelter year round. The Viola’s Place Society is currently working to obtain a building which would be converted into a full-time shelter, which has been absent from the community.

President of the Violas Place Society board, Karen MacPhee says the need for a full time shelter in the community is high; a person slept in a local ball field for 7 nights because there was no shelter in the area. MacPhee says the public can become involved in many ways:

The Viola’s Place Society is in the process of purchasing the Pentecostal Church of Canada with the intention of converting it into a shelter. If you would like more information about the group, visit them on Facebook by searching “Viola’s Place Society”.