X-Men Football’s Kaion Julen-Grant is the AUS Special Teams Player of the Week

St. FX X-Men Football Receiver Kaion Julien-Grant has been named the AUS Special Teams Player of the Week.

Julien-Grant had five punt returns for 110 yards in the X-Men’s 37-0 win over the Mount Allison Mounties Friday night in their home opener. He also had a kickoff return for 19 yards.

On offence, Julien-Grant had five receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and one rush for seven yards, totalling 243 all-purpose yards in the win. He was named the Subway Player of the Game.

Other AUS Players of the week were were Quarterback Cody Cluett of Acadia on offence, while Linebacker Bailey Feltmate of Acadia on defence.