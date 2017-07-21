X-Women Rugby Players win gold medals for Team Nova Scotia at Eastern Canadian Championships
Posted at 9:41 am on July 21, 2017 | Filed Under: Sports
Several members of the St.FX varsity rugby team have taken home gold medals. The team was part of the gold medal winning team in the U20 Eastern Canada Championships held this past weekend in Windsor, NS.
The X-Women were playing with the Nova Scotia Keltics, and included Sarah McCarron, Alexandra Hamilton, Sophie Nadeau, Mackenzie Bell, Amelia Hatfield, and Sam Lake