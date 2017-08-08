X-Women Soccer’s Alix Bruch to play professional in Serbia

An X-Women soccer standout has signed with a UEFA Women’s Champion’s League team for the upcoming season. Alix Bruch of Calgary was an AUS second team

all-star during the 2016 season, and will play with ZFK Spartak Subotica in Serbia.

X-Women Soccer Coach, Graham Kennedy says that Bruch is well suited for the style of play overseas:

Bruch played for the X-Women from 2010-14 and returned in 2016 for her fifth year of eligibility. She was selected team most valuable player in 2016 when StFX won the AUS championship banner. Bruch departs Canada on Wednesday to join Spartak in time for pre-season games in Spain next week followed by Champions League matches later in the month.