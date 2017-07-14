Zutphen Contractors Incorporated wins $1.15 million contract in Cape Breton Highlands National Park

A Port Hood contractor has won a tender in Cape Breton Highlands National Park. The $1.15 million contract to Zutphen Contractors Incorporated is for stabilization of rock cuts along North Mountain. It is the third of a multi-phase project by Parks Canada to stabilize rock slopes along the Cabot Trail.

Zutphen Contractors will be operating under a tight time line. Parks Canada says work must be completed by August 11th.