Zutphen Contractors Incorporated wins $1.15 million contract in Cape Breton Highlands National Park

Posted at 12:56 pm on July 14, 2017 | Filed Under: News

A Port Hood contractor has won a tender in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.  The $1.15 million contract  to Zutphen Contractors Incorporated is for stabilization of rock cuts along North Mountain.  It is the third of a multi-phase project by Parks Canada to stabilize rock slopes along the Cabot Trail.
Zutphen Contractors will be operating under a tight time line.   Parks Canada says work must be completed by August 11th.


