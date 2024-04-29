100 Women Who Care Antigonish still going strong

It’s been five years since 100 Women Who Care in Antigonish began, and leaders with the organization are reflected on their successes. Co-Chair Yvonne Landry MacDonald says members have supported a number of groups over that period, with contributions totalling $114,000.

Traditionally, members meet four times a year, and each contribute $100 at each session to a local charity.

As the group enters its sixth year, Landry MacDonald says it’s looking for new members to join them.

Landry MacDonald says aside from donating money to a local charity, members are learning more about what these groups are doing in the local community.

To learn more about 100 Women Who Care, visit their website, www.100wwcantigonish.ca . You can also visit their Facebook page, 100 Women Who Care Antigonish.

The next meeting for 100 Women Who Care is June 4th at St. James United Church.