100 Women Who Care in Antigonish Preparing for First Meeting

One of the main organizers of a new chapter of 100 Women who Care in Antigonish is pleased with the group’s progress. It will have its first meeting on April 4th . The aim is for 100 women to bring forward a cheque for $100 four times a year, with the total going to a local charity. So far, 60 Women have committed to the group. Sheri MacGregor is optimistic that number will grow.

MacGregor says another option is for four women to create a team, and contribute 25 dollars each four times a year. Groups will be created at the first meeting that aren’t organized yet.

At the first meeting, the group will consider presentations from the Naomi Society, the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society and Cathy’s Place.

To learn more about the group, log on to 100wwcantigonish.ca