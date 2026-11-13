10th Annual CACL Antigonish Business Ability Banquet Speaker Matthew Corkum Tells Audience Hiring a Person with a Disability Makes Good Business Sense

The 10th annual CACL Antigonish Business Ability Banquet Thursday night heard an inspiring address from Nova Scotia native Matthew Corkum, who shared his story of overcoming many challenges he faced living with cerebral palsy. But he also delivered a message to the business community about why including people with disabilities is not only the right thing to do, it makes good business sense.

A 2006 graduate of Acadia University and the class valedictorian, Corkum went on to achieve a PhD in atmospheric science at York University. Following graduation from York, he became head meteorologist for a hedge fund in Calgary. He’s also been an advocate for accessibility and adaptive recreation.

Corkum, who now calls Fernie, BC home, says for business leaders looking to support those with a disability, don’t force it your way; learn to build on people’s strengths and let them do it their way.

Corkum also points out that people with a disability can give an employer a competitive advantage . He says employers want to retain good employees, and time after time, people with disability display their loyalty. Corkum says that’s a learned skill, because a person living with a disability has to learn to work in a non-accessible world; taking those skills and applying them to your business and the world.