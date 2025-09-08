10th Anniversary L’Arche Antigonish Fun Run Set for September 21st

A big fund-raiser for L’Arche Antigonish is just around the corner.

The 10th anniversary L’Arche Antigonish Fun Run will be held at Columbus Field on Sunday, September 21st.

Community Leader Beth Wolters says registration begins at 10 a.m., and the 5 kilometre walk, run, roll through town begins at 11. A barbeque will follow provided by the Antigonish Kinsmen at 11:30.

Wolters says L’Arche is grateful for the strong support it receives, through sponsorships and from area residents. She says fund-raisers like the Fun Run are significant.