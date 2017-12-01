Convocation, X-Ring Ceremony this weekend at St. FX

It’s a very busy weekend at St. FX University. Saturday is fall convocation, where more than 200 degrees and diplomas will be conferred, including graduates of theCoady International Institute’s Diploma in Development Leadership Program. Photojournalist and social justice advocate Palagummi Sainith of India will receive an honourary degree today. Sainith is familiar with St. FX; he was the 2015 Coady Institute’s Chair in Social Justice. The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m.