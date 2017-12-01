Convocation, X-Ring Ceremony this weekend at St. FX
Posted at 2:33 pm on December 1, 2017 | Filed Under: News
It’s a very busy weekend at St. FX University. Saturday is fall convocation, where more than 200 degrees and diplomas will be conferred, including graduates of the Coady International Institute’s Diploma in Development Leadership Program. Photojournalist and social justice advocate Palagummi Sainith of India will receive an honourary degree today. Sainith is familiar with St. FX; he was the 2015 Coady Institute’s Chair in Social Justice. The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m.
On Sunday, close to 900 senior students will receive their coveted class ring, or X-Ring as it is known. A special ceremony will be held Sunday Afternoon at 2. The guest speaker is 1996 graduate Robyn Tingley, founder and president of consulting firm, GlassSky of Saint John, New Brunswick. She is recognized as one of Canada’s 100 top powerful women.