Bragg Foundation makes Donation for Scholarship in Honour of Former Director of Education at St. FX

Another major scholarship for St. FX University. The John and Judy Bragg Foundation is donating $500,000 to establish the Dr. Ann Sherman

(From Left to Right) Bill Gunn, administrator of the Jeannine Deveau Educational Equity Endowment Fund; John and Judy Bragg, uncle and aunt of Dr. Ann Sherman; Dr. Carla Sherman, niece of Dr. Ann Sherman; Mark Sherman, brother of Dr. Ann Sherman; and StFX President Dr. Kent MacDonald. (St. FX University Photograph)

Scholarship. The scholarship is to recognize their niece, a respected former faculty member and director of education at St. FX.

The Jeannine Deveau Educational Equity Endowment Scholarship Fund, established by a 1944 alumna at St. FX will match the contribution, making it a $1 million scholarship. The Deveau fund was established to make university more accessible African Nova Scotian and First Nations Communities.

Bursaries for the Sherman Scholarship will be available to students in all programs in the faculty of education and Adult Education including Bachelor, Masters and PhD Levels.

St. FX President Kent MacDonald says this new scholarship will ensure the university is able to support African Nova Scotian and Aboriginal Canadians can attend programs in the Faculty of Education.


