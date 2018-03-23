Delorey says Budget Includes Provisions for Additional Health and Education Projects and Upgrading 104 Highway

Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey says he’s pleased with the measures contained in this week’s provincial budget, with targeted investments and that it is fiscally sustainable. He says in this third consecutive balanced budget there’s additional money for both his portfolio in health and education as well.

In education, there’s additional funds to address an upcoming report on inclusive education, maintaining 140 additional teaching positions that were created last year and more pre-primary classes

Delorey says money also in the budget for continuing work on the Highway 104 interchange project at Paqtnkek as well as funding for design for the 104 twinning project from Sutherland’s River to Antigonish