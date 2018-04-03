Sherbrooke and Area Volunteer Fire Department Preparing to Officially Open New Fire Hall
The Sherbrooke and Area Volunteer Fire Department is getting set to officially open its new Fire Hall. A ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 14th at 2 p.m. The new hall is a renovation of a former school bus garage and industrial arts shop the District of St. Mary’s turned over to the fire department.
The Chair of the department’s building committee, Ed Weir, says it’s moved into the new facility. Weir says the difference between their old home and the new fire hall is quite significant.
Weir says it’s raised 97-thousand dollars towards the 125-thousand dollar cost of renovations. Donations can be made to the Sherbrooke and Area Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 2, Sherbrooke, B0J 3C0.