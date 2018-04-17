Antigonish Getting Ready to host the 2018 Special Olympics National Games

The 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games are quickly approaching.

Antigonish is hosting the Games, and this is only second time the province of Nova Scotia has held a National Summer Games, having last hosted the event in 1994.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said the excitement is building.

Boucher said the town is still looking for volunteers to assist with the games, adding an event of this magnitude is rare for a small town like Antigonish.

Anyone interested, please visit www.so2018.ca