12-year-old Girl Approached by a Passing Motorist In Port Hawkesbury

The RCMP are currently investigating an incident in Port Hawkesbury where a young girl was approached by a man in a car, who asked her to get inside. The incident occured on February 14th, and it is alleged that a man drove up to a 12 year old girl and asked her twice if she wanted a ride.

She told police the man didn’t leave right away, but did leave the area and she continued to walk. The incident occurred near Elm Court in the Tamarac Heights subdivision.

The man is described as a white 30-35 year old with a deep voice. He had no facial hair and was driving a small four-door grey car with tinted back windows. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Inverness District RCMP at 902-625-2220 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.