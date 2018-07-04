RCMP in Pictou County Search for Missing Man

Inverness RCMP and several other agencies are continuing their search for a local man who

disappeared over the weekend. 31-year-old Colin Joseph Beaton was last seen at 2 a.m. Saturday morning prior to leaving a cottage in Harbourview.

He is white, five feet eleven inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with red hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and rubber boots. Police say he left on foot and may have been disoriented.

RCMP have been assisted by the Strait area, Inverness, Cheticamp and Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue as well as the Civilian Air Search and Rescue.

If you have information on Beaton’s whereabouts, call the Inverness RCMP at (902) 258-2213 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.