ESREN to hold AGM in Guysborough

The CEO of the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network says the organization is entering its third year, is past its start-up phase and is now taking on some new projects. ESREN will hold its Annual General Meeting at the Chedabucto Lifetyle Complex in Guysborough Wednesday afternoon at 3. John Beaton says discussion at the meeting will focus on several issues.

Beaton says other developments in the past year include Start-Up Port Hawkesbury, which resulted in several new companies in the town and the expansion of another into the community. The guest speaker at the event is well known Antigonish businessman Steve Smith.