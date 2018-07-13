ESREN to research broadband and cell phone connectivity

The Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network is taking a closer look at broadband andgeneral connectivity. CEO John Beaton told ESREN’s annual meeting in Guysborough poor internet connection is an impediment to starting a home business due to the inability to participate in e-commerce and supply chain activities. Beaton says data gathered for the province shows poor connectivity accounts for 25 to 50 per cent of rural job losses. Beaton says lack of cell phone service in some areas and drop outs are also a concern. Beaton says the REN has established a connectivity committee to explore the issue.