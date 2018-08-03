Kia offers support to special olympics

Kia Canada, one of the funding partners for the 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games, presented a $165,820 cheque to games organizers today.

Ted Lancaster, chief operating officer for Kia Canada, was on hand for the presentation. He said the company had a competition with their dealerships in July, which resulted in the funding. He said they were proud of the accomplishment, adding he was happy to present the cheque.

Lancaster said he looked forward to taking in more of the games on Friday afternoon.