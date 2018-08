An Aulds Cove native has been picked in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League draft. Jennifer

MacAskill, who was captain of the NCAA’s Mercyhurst Lakers this past season, was taken in the sixth round by the Worcester Blades.

MacAskill, a right winger, played in all 37 games for the Lakers this past season, with six goals and four assists. She attempted 65 shots on goal and a .596 face-off win percentage.