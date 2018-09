The Town of Antigonish has listed a property on the west end of James Street as an unsightly premises.

During last night’s regular monthly council meeting, Mayor Laurie Boucher said they’ve has a few complaints about a sign on the property from different people in the town.

Boucher said if they property owner doesn’t remove it, the town can now have it removed under the unsightly premises bylaw, then that amount will be charged to the property owner.