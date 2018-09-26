X-Men Soccer’s Dan Hayfield named AUS Male Athlete of the Week

StFX Men’s Soccer midfielder Dan Hayfield received AUS Male Athelete of the Week honours

this week.

Hayfield, fourth-year arts student from Exeter, United Kingdom, scored five goals in two weekend wins for the X-Men.

He netted four goals in Friday’s 11-0 shutout over Mount Allison, and added another in StFX’s 1-0 shutout win over UPEI on Sunday.

The reigning U SPORTS player of the year, Hayfield currently leads the AUS conference and is third in the country in goals scored with seven on the season.