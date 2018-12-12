Two local students participate in Half Marathon in the Cayman Islands

Linda Peters, physical activity leader with the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, said the journey began last February, when Maggie MacDonnell, the 2017 Global Teacher prize winner and Antigonish native, offered to sponsor a local runner in the half-marathon. By July, Ashawasegai and Paul committed to the run. Paul was sponsored by MacDonnell. Ashawasegai found a sponsor in Joe Jellow, the owner of the Petro Canada in Monastery, after Purcell and the students approached him.

Peters said the kids began training with Purcell in June, and they began training four to five times a week in August, along with doing some fund-raising.

All three runners placed in the top third of their categories. Aside from the running, Peters said both students thrived throughout the whole process.

Peters said she already has students asking about running a half marathon at Walt Disney World in Florida. A community event is planned for the runners on Thursday in Paqtnkek.