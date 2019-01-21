Guysborough District Municipality to Discuss Future with ESREN in Budget Talks

Municipal councillors in Guysborough want to know they’ll be getting a bang for their buck if they decide to rejoin the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network (ESREN).

Last March, officials in all five of the municipal units of the ESREN – the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s, Antigonish County, the town of Antigonish and the town of Port Hawkesbury, all submitted notices of intent to withdraw.

During January’s regular municipal council meeting last Wednesday, councillors heard a presentation by Maria Ludlow, one of the ESREN’s economic development officers.

Since the withdraw notices have been submitted, ESREN officials have been working with their municipal and provincial counterparts to address the concerns brought forward by the municipal officials, specifically; provincial funding, the governance model of the ESREN, and the required three-year commitment.

Following the meeting, Vernon Pitts, the municipality’s warden, said if they were to rejoin the ESREN – they expect a high level of service and it has to make financial sense for the municipality; they’ll discuss their status in the ESREN during their budget deliberations and strategic planning sessions.

He said the municipality is in a time of restraint, they have a falling tax revenue and resources, so they have to govern themselves accordingly.