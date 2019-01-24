Details announced for Nova Scotia Summer Fest at Keppoch Mountain

There will be music on the mountain this summer.

During an event on Wednesday evening, organizers behind Nova Scotia Summer fest unveiled some of the details on the province’s newest music festival. The event is set to take place at Keppoch Mountain on August 23 and 24th. Some of the acts set to take the stage include former Great Big Sea frontman Allan Doyle, Nova Scotia hip hop artist Classified, fiddler Anna Ludlow, Cassie and Maggie, and Christine Campbell. More acts will be named as the year progresses. The event will also include local seafood, camping, and eco-tourism experiences.

Nova Scotia Summer Fest founder and executive director Ray Mattie said Keppoch is a great location for the event. He said the Summer Fest will help local merchants, bring in tourism dollars, and will provide the opportunity to market Antigonish at a higher level. When asked about what kind of crowd he expects, Mattie said 3,500 to 4,000 is reasonable based on the acts and ticket prices.

Nova Scotia Summer Fest is a non-profit association and the funds raised from the event will be used to start summer music camps starting in August, 2020. East Coast Credit Union is a presenting partner in the event and local radio sponsor is 989XFM.