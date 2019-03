Two members of the St. FX Hockey X-Women are U Sports All-Canadians.

U Sports held its annual Women’s Hockey Awards Gala in Charlottetown last night. Named to the first all-star team was defender Lindsay Donovan. X-Women Forward Tyra Meropoulis was selected to the all-rookie team.

The National Women’s University Hockey Championship is being held in Charlottetown. St. Thomas and host UPEI are representing the AUS at the championship.