Soccer tryouts – Highland Football Club

The HFC Soccer Club is hosting summer soccer try-outs for all boys and girls ages 11 to 16 at the Stellarton indoor sports complex on Tuesday & Thursday evening this week. (March 26 & 28). Search “HFC Soccer” on Facebook or visit highland soccer.ca for information regarding try-out times for individual age groups.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Nova Scotia Nurses Union president Janet Hazelton says nurses at two Guysborough County Hospitals are owed vacation and it is the employer's job to figure it out. . https://t.co/TUrkKfrcjX
It was an evening to celebrate student research at @stfxuniversity. At an event at the Bloomfield Centre, more than 100 projects were on display in the annual Student Research Day. https://t.co/GT3Lu6Ks2d
NSNU President Janet Hazelton says NSHA has to Allow for Vac...1:09 pm | Read Full Article
The head of the province’s nursing union says nurses at two local hospitals are owed their vacations. Earlier this week, the Nova Scotia Health Authority sent a letter to nurses at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital and the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso stating the authority can’t approve summer vacation requests at this time. Greg Boone, […]
More than 100 Student Research Projects Profiled at St. FX U...12:35 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX student research projects were on display at the university yesterday. The school held its annual St. FX Student Research Day at the Bloomfield Centre. Posters were on display summarizing the findings, and the student researchers were on hand to answer questions about their research. More than 100 student research projects were profiled. Among those sharing […]
Sports Roundup – March 248:58 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish Rural League playoffs Saturday Night. The Pleasantdale Panthers edged the St. Croix Angels 5– 4 in overtime Pleasantdale wins the best-of-seven, league semi-final; 4 games to 3. The Panthers advance to face Heatherton in the league final. — The Antigonish Bantam A Bulldogs were undefeated this weekend in the Gary L Wentzel Tournament […]