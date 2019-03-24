Heather Homes
Soccer tryouts – Highland Football Club

The HFC Soccer Club is hosting summer soccer try-outs for all boys and girls ages 11 to 16 at the Stellarton indoor sports complex on Tuesday &  Thursday evening this week. (March 26 & 28). Search “HFC Soccer” on Facebook or visit highland soccer.ca for information regarding try-out times for individual age groups.