Residents in the Town of New Glasgow’s Ward One are electing a new councillor today. The election was called to fill a seat left vacant when Troy MacCulloch left council to become the CAO for a municipality in Alberta. Four candidates are on the ballot; Russell Borden Junior, Jocelyn Dorrington, Sharon MacLean and Henderson Paris.

Polls will be open today from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.