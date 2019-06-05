Royal Canadian Legion in Stellarton to Mark D-Day Anniversary

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 28 in Stellarton is commemorating the anniversary of a

famous Allied victory.

June 6 marks the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied invasion of Normandy, also

referred to as D-Day. The Stellarton Legion is marking the anniversary holding a ceremony at their cenotaph on Foord Street. Candace Hubley (Hugh-bley), secretary-treasurer of Branch 28, said it will involve laying wreaths at the cenotaph. All Pictou County branches will be represented, as well as the heads of the Legion zones and regions, along with the different services branches, such as the air force and navy.

Hubley called D-Day a pivotal battle of the second world war, noting it was the beginning of the liberation of France and the eventual Allied victory on the western front.

The event begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday