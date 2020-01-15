Parks Canada Seeks Feedback from users of Cape Breton Highlands National Park

Parks Canada is looking for your input on planning for the Cape Breton Highlands National

Park.

Residents are asked to visit letstalkCBHNP.ca to take part in a questionnaire which Parks Canada says will help shape the next 10-15 years at the park. Kelly Deveaux, acting superintendent for Cape Breton Highlands National park, says the questionnaire will include inquiries on visitor opportunities, new developments, having a collaborative relationships with surrounding communities, ecological integrity, and others.

Deveaux said they are in the midst of management planning and public consultation is an important piece of that planning. She says Parks Canada is encouraging everyone to log onto the Web site and complete the approximately 15 minute survey.

Parks Canada will work with the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia to develop the management plan though what is called a two-eyed lens, which means the plan will reflect both indigenous and Western knowledge.