New Glasgow Charge 12 People for not Maintaining Social Distancing

New Glasgow Regional Police charged 12 people over the weekend for violating the province’s Health Protection Act.

Police say on Saturday night, four people were charged behind the Trenton Minor Sports Community Centre. Officers say all four were from separate households and were not maintaining social distancing.

Also that night, Police say they found four people in a car drinking alcohol. Investigators say they were from three separate addresses and not maintaining social distancing.

Later on Saturday night, four people were pulled over by police for burnt out headlights and officers say all four were from different households and not maintaining social distancing.

All 12 people face a fine of $1,000 each.