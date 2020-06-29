Sherbrooke Village receives a boost from the Province for Upgrades

The executive director for Sherbrooke Village said the area is going to look a more welcoming

thanks to some government funding.

Last week, Guysborough Eastern Shore Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines announced $994,000 in funding for the Sherbrooke Village. The funding is part of an almost $230 million provincial stimulus program aimed at helping local economies going again during the COVID19 pandemic.

Stephen Flemming, executive director for Historic Sherbrooke Village, said around $700,000 is going towards roofing, new windows and doors, and other building upgrades. The rest will be used for the completion of a community park and some purchases like heat pumps to become for energy efficient.

Flemming said there will also be upgrades to the village’s entrances, providing a more welcoming appearance. He said they plan to use as much local labour and buy as many local materials as possible.

Hines said the projects are well underway, adding the money is going to go back in to the local economy

The MLA urged everyone to keep Sherbrooke Village on their staycation list for 2020.