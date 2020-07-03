A Seal Harbour, Guysborough County native has been been recognized with a provincial award.

Kendall Worth, who now lives in Halifax has been named the recipient of the James McGregor Stewart Award, which honours the accomplishments of a Nova Scotian with a disability. The award is named for James McGregor Stewart, a Pictou native, who overcame many barriers to head a Halifax law firm that became the present day Stewart McKelvey.

Worth is a well-known anti-poverty activist in Halifax. Worth also writes articles for the Nova Scotia Advocate, an independent online news site that reports on a number of issues including poverty, housing, municipal politics, the environment, racism, refugees, people living with disabilities and the arts. Worth reports about people living in poverty and related issues including unemployment, low pay and mental health matters.