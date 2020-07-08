Guysborough County’s Tittle Bridge Collapses

Tittle Bridge in Guysborough County, collapsed on Tuesday as contractors were moving

equipment on to the site. Officials with the Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Department say one worker was taken to hospital for observation.

The bridge is a steel truss crossing leading to Durrell’s Island near Canso. The local fire department is providing residents with assistance on an emergency basis as the province works towards re-establishing permanent access to the island.

The bridge was scheduled to be replaced this summer. Alva Construction was recently awarded the contract and was in the early stages of their work when the bridge collapsed.

The cause of the collapse hasn’t been determined. The province’s Department of Labour and Advanced Education has been notified.