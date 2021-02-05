Charges laid following a Stabbing Incident in Antigonish

RCMP say a 41-year-old man is facing a number of charges following a stabbing incident in Antigonish. Police say at approximately 12:30 Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a local business. When RCMP arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed in the stomach after a confrontation with another man in the parking lot of a business. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The RCMP’s Antigonish Street Crime Enforcement Unit and North East Nova Traffic Unit assisted investigators and located a suspect on West Street.

41-year-old Trevor Burns of Antigonish has been charged with Assault with a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and Failing to Comply with Conditions. Burns was remanded to the North East Nova Correctional Centre and was scheduled to appear in court virtually this afternoon.