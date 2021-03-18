Town of Pictou Holds the Line on Tax Rates

Tax rates are staying the same in the town of Pictou.

During a recent regular meeting, Pictou Town Council approved its operating budget for 2021-2022 as well as its tax rates. The residential tax rate remains at $1.64 per $100 of assessment, and the commercial rate stays at $4.34. Mayor Jim Ryan said an increase in assessments is a factor.

The operating budget for 2021-2022 is $6.14 million, which is up over last year. Ryan said the town is working on its waterfront and looking at marine operations.