No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,003 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday, no positive cases were found.

There are 24 active cases of the virus, one less than Sunday. One person is in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health officials say three new UK variants of the cases have been identified. Two are in Central Zone and related to international travel. One is resolved, the other is still self-isolating. The third is in Eastern Zone and related to travel within Canada. That case is considered resolved.