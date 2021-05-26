Local Companies offer low bids on Road Construction Projects

Several local companies have submitted low tenders on road construction projects.

S. W. Weeks Contracting posted the low bid of $177,777 for asphalt concrete patching and repaving for one project in Guysborough County. It’s for just under one kilometre on Old Road Hill. Two other companies offered estimates.

Nova Construction posted a low tender of $343,803 for asphalt concrete patching and repaving for 2.1 kilometres on Robinson Weir Road in Digby County. Two other companies bid on the contract.

Tenders have also closed on a couple of local projects. Industrial Cold Milling posted the low bid of $181,111 for gravelling and seal coat work on 1.4 kilometres of Brierly Brook Road in Antigonish County. Two other companies offered quotes.

Dexter Construction posted the lowest bid of $5.7 million for widening, drainage, culvert, partial depth reclamation and asphalt concrete patching and repaving for two projects in Victoria County. One is 3.1 kilometres of Trunk 30 and the other is at Beaver Brook Bridge. Two other companies bid on the contract.