Province Identifies 18 New Cases of COVID-19

There are 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 45 recoveries.

Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say 13 new cases are in Central Zone. Twelve are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

Four cases are in Eastern Zone. Two of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and two are related to travel.

There is one new case in Western Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are 224 active cases of COVID-19; 20 people are in hospital including six in ICU.

On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,065 tests.