Lost: half a Kayak “Pelican” brand paddle at Antigonish Landing. Call 902-870-3096
Happy Birthday Jamie Jamiesin, of Monastery, have a super day, enjoy the Tim's treats, we'll send the voucher to the address supplied to us.
June 7: Subway Trivia: One in four women admit they have at least one of THESE they’ve kept for sentimental reasons. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await you. Page link here: https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Movie Partially Filmed in Antigonish Debuts at a Film Festiv...10:46 am | Read Full Article
A feature film that includes scenes of Antigonish Town and County is now being shown to audiences. “Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor”, written and directed by Shelley Thompson premiered recently at Canada’s largest queer film festival, Inside Out, in Toronto. The production, shown virtually, was a sell-out. Thompson says she’s thrilled all available tickets […]
Local Resident Tammy Landry is the Ambassador for ALS Virtua...9:53 am | Read Full Article
A local resident is this year’s ALS Walk Strong Ambassador. Tammy Landry of Antigonish says she’s pleased with the honour. Her husband Kevin died of ALS in May of last year. Landry says Kevin was always a helper, and this is her way of continuing his legacy of helping those with ALS. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the […]
Sports Roundup – June 65:44 am | Read Full Article
Right place, right time for Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders. Barzal batted a puck out of the air and past goalie Tuukka Rask with 6:57 left in the third period, and the Isles went on to beat the Boston Bruins 4-1. That second-round playoff series is now tied 2-2. The Tampa Bay Lightning […]