Sports Roundup – June 27 *UPDATED 9:05 AM*

LOCAL SPORTS

Congratulations to Mike Tate of Heatherton, who won gold in the men’s 5000m at the Canadian Olympic Track & Field trials in Montreal on Saturday night.

Many local players were chosen in this weekend’s Q League Draft.

From Antigonish: Tyler Peddle, Tully Grant, Leyton Stewart, Jack Milner, Kevin Walker, and Ray MacKinnon.

From Port Hawkesbury: Ryan Hayes.

From Pictou County: Logan Crosby, Ben Wallace, Lane Lochead, and Cory MacGillivray.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Devin Booker scored 25 points and the Phoenix Suns escaped with an 84-80 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns took a decisive 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals. They can finish off the Clippers and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 with a victory Monday night in Phoenix.

Cody Bellinger homered with two outs in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2. It was their first walk-off victory of the season. Bellinger came on as a late defensive substitution and crushed a four hundred and 22-foot homer to center field.

Nathan Eovaldi pitched into the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox held off the New York Yankees 4-2. The Red Sox improved to 5 and 0 this season against their longtime rivals. Boston will now look to post its second sweep of the Yankees this year in Sunday’s series finale.

Abu Danladi scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Nashville S-C to a 1-1 draw with C-F Montreal. Danladi headed home Jack Maher’s short cross from close range to help Nashville earn its fifth come-from-behind result of the season. Aljaz Struna scored in the 63rd minute for Montreal.

The Seattle Sounders extended their unbeaten streak to 11 matches with a 2-2 draw versus the Whitecaps. Vancouver took a 2-1 lead, scoring twice in six minutes early in the second half before Jimmy Medranda netted his first goal in three years. The Sounders moved within a game of the M-L-S record for the longest season-opening unbeaten streak.

Chicharito Hernandez scored two goals and the L-A Galaxy beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1. Hernandez opened the scoring in the 11th minute and gave the Galaxy a 2-0 lead in the 50th minute. He has now scored an M-L-S leading 10 goals.

Saturday’s Games

NBA Playoffs – Conference Finals

Phoenix 84 L.A. Clippers 80 (Phoenix leads series 3-1)

MLB

American League

Toronto 12 Baltimore 4

Detroit 3 Houston 1 (1st game)

Houston 3 Detroit 2 (2nd game)

Texas 8 Kansas City 0

Tampa Bay 13 L.A. Angels 3

Boston 4 N.Y. Yankees 2

Seattle at Chicago White Sox – susp.

Cleveland at Minnesota – ppd.

National League

St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 4 Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 10 Colorado 4

N.Y. Mets 4 Philadelphia 3

Miami 3 Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers 3 Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 10 San Diego 1

Interleague

San Francisco 6 Oakland 5

MLS

Sporting Kansas City 2 Los Angeles FC 1

Cincinnati 2 Toronto FC 0

Houston 1 Real Salt Lake 1

Philadelphia 3 Chicago 3

CF Montreal 1 Nashville 1

Vancouver 2 Seattle 2

LA Galaxy 3 San Jose 1

Minnesota 1 Portland 0

European soccer championship – Round of 16

Denmark 4 Wales 0

Italy 2 Austria 1 (extra time)

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NBA Playoffs – Conference Finals

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. (Series tied 1-1)

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Lopez 2-9) at Toronto (Stripling 2-4), 1:07 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 2-3) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-3) at Boston (Rodriguez 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 0-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at Texas (Lyles 2-5), 2:35 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Morton 7-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Eickhoff 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 6-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gonzalez 2-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-3), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-7), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland (Irvin 5-7) at San Francisco (Long 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

MLS

New York at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

New England at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

European soccer championship – Round of 16

Netherlands vs. Czech Republic at Budapest, Hungary, noon

Belgium vs. Portugal at Seville, Spain, 3 p.m.