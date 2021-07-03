Sports Roundup – July 3

The provincial finals for cricket will be held next weekend in Summerside, P-E-I. Players from across the Island will compete at Three Oaks Senior High School. The event will feature 10 teams with 15 players on each team.

Tyler Johnson scored twice, Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman had a goal and an assist each, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 to take a 3-0 stranglehold in the Stanley Cup final. Only four teams in N-H-L history have ever come back from a three-game deficit to win a series. Montreal will attempt to make it five teams when it hosts Monday’s Game 4.

All-Stars Marcus Semien and Vladimir Guerrero Junior went deep, George Springer hit a two-run blast, and the Blue Jays cruised to a 11-1 win behind a strong outing from rookie Alek Manoah. Manoah struck out 10 and allowed just three hits over seven innings. Toronto scored four runs in the second for an early 6-0 lead.

Kike Hernandez drove in the go-ahead run with a broken-bat single in the 10th inning and then made a tremendous defensive play to throw out a runner at home plate as the Boston Red Sox held off the Oakland Athletics 3-2. That’s an eighth straight win for A-L East-leading Boston.

Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead single during a nine-run rally in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer departed, and the Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the Nationals 10-5 for their seventh straight win. The Dodgers went to the White House in the morning to meet with U-S President Joe Biden and celebrate their 2020 World Series title.

Canadian Joey Votto hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their seventh straight loss with a 2-1 victory. Cincinnati also got a strong performance from Sonny Gray, who struck out eight in five innings in his first big league start since June 8th. He had been sidelined by a strained right groin.

Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis topped the jam-packed leaderboard through two rounds of the P-G-A’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Niemann and Lewis each shot 3-under 69 to reach 10 under. Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk and Max Homa were a shot back. Canadians Michael Gligic, Roger Sloan, Mackenzie Hughes and Nick Taylor all made the weekend cut at 4 under.

Friday’s Games

NHL Playoffs – Stanley Cup final

Tampa Bay 6 Montreal 3 (Tampa Bay leads series 3-0)

MLB

American League

Toronto 11 Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6 Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 8 Detroit 2

Kansas City 7 Minnesota 4

Boston 3 Oakland 2 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 8 Baltimore 7

National League

Philadelphia 4 San Diego 3 (10 innings)

Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 10 Washington 5

Cincinnati 2 Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 1 Miami 0

St. Louis 9 Colorado 3 (10 innings)

San Francisco 11 Arizona 4

Interleague

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees — postponed

Euro 2020 – Semifinals

Switzerland 1 Spain 1 (Spain wins 3-1 on penalty kicks)

Italy 2 Belgium 1

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NBA – Conference Finals

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. (Milwuakee leads series 3-2)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 3-4), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 2-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Lopez 2-10) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 3-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Muller 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Washington (Espino 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Long 1-1) at Arizona (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 1:05 p.m.

MLS

New England at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m.

Miami at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

European soccer championship – Semifinals

Czech Republic vs. Denmark at Baku, Azerbaijan, 12 p.m.

Ukraine vs. England at Rome, 3 p.m.