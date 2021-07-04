Sports Roundup – July 4

The Milwaukee Bucks are headed back to the N-B-A Finals for the first time since 1974. Khris Middleton scored 32 points to lead the way in a 118-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final. Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to face the Phoenix Suns in the final.

Canada’s basketball dreams of earning a last-chance spot in the Tokyo Olympics were dashed by the Czech Republic who defeated the men’s team 103-101 in overtime before a home crowd in Victoria. Czech captain Tomas Satoransky scored the winning basket with just over one second left on the clock. Canada mounted a furious comeback to tie the contest in the final seconds of regulation, but the Czechs prevailed in the extra frame. The Czechs will now play in today’s final to determine who goes to the Olympics.

Jin Young Ko has a one-stroke lead heading into the final round at the L-P-G-A Volunteers of America Classic. The 25-year-old South Korean star shot 66 in the third round. Germany’s Esther Henseleit and Finland’s Matilda Castren are one shot back, tied for second.

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to eight for the third time this season with a rainy 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals. A-J Pollock hit the go-ahead single in the sixth inning. Defending World Series champion Los Angeles moved a season-best 21 games over .500 with a 52 and 31 record.

Boston’s eight-game winning streak has come to an end. Tony Kemp hit a game-winning sacrifice fly to cap a three-run 12th inning, and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Red Sox 7-6. Oakland won despite stranding 17 runners. The teams went to extra innings for a second straight day.

Carlos Correa homered in a 3-2 win for the Astros over Cleveland. Houston’s Jake Odorizzi allowed one earned run and four hits while pitching into the seventh. The right-hander has only allowed two runs over 20 innings in his last four starts. Cleveland has lost a season-high five straight.

Saturday’s Games

NBA – Conference Finals

Milwaukee 118 Atlanta 107 (Milwaukee wins series 4-2)

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6 Minnesota 3

Detroit 11 Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 3 Cleveland 2

Oakland 7 Boston 6 (12 innings)

L.A. Angels 4 Baltimore 1

Texas 7 Seattle 3

National League

Philadelphia 4 San Diego 2

Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 2

Miami 3 Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 11 Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 Washington 3

Colorado 3 St. Louis 2

San Francisco 6 Arizona 5

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 8 N.Y. Yankees 3

MLS

New England 2 Columbus 2

D.C. United 7 Toronto FC 1

CF Montreal 1 Miami 0

New York 2 Orlando City 1

Chicago 3 Atlanta 0

San Jose 2 Minnesota 2

Nashville 1 Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 1 Houston 1

Los Angeles FC 1 Real Salt Lake 0

European soccer championship – Quarterfinals

Denmark 2 Czech Republic 1

England 4 Ukraine 0

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3) at Toronto (Ray 6-3), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at Detroit (Manning 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 8-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-3) at Kansas City (Keller 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-2), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 6-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-2), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-7) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

National League

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Washington (Ross 5-7), 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-8), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-4) at Cincinnati (Miley 6-4), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 7-3), 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Martinez 4-9) at Colorado (Marquez 7-6), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 8-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-4), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-4), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

MLS

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.