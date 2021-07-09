RCMP Charge A Woman with Arson in Connection with a House Fire in West Arichat

Richmond District RCMP have charged a 34-year-old with Arson in connection with a fire in West Arichat on Thursday evening. Police say around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, officers received a report of a fire at a home on Highway 206. RCMP say their investigation concluded the fire was set deliberately while two people were till inside the home. The two managed to escape the home safely. The house burned to the ground.

34-year-old Santana Maria LeBlanc was charged with Arson-Disregard for Human Life. She was scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court Friday morning.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Richmond District RCMP at 902-226-2533. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www. Crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.