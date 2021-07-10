Sports Roundup – July 10

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch results: Heatherton Warriors 11 Pomquet Acadians 4

Winning Pitcher- Paul Purcell (8 Strikeouts) Nathanael Macdonald in relief (3 Strikeouts), Losing Pitcher- Richie Connors (3 Strikeouts)

Top hitters for Heatherton: 1B-Nathanael Macdonald (4 singles, 5 RBI), Alex Chisholm (Solo Homer, 2 singles, 2 RBI), Josh Wood (Solo Homer, 1 RBI), Stephan Arsenault (3 singles, 1 RBI)

Top hitters for Pomquet: Brian Gilfoy (single, 2 RBI), Kaber MacNeil (double, 1 RBI), Dave MacPherson (Double, single).

Game 2 between St. Andrew’s & St. Joseph’s was cancelled due to a power failure. It will be rescheduled.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Rookie Alek Manoah struck out nine batter in less than four innings, but also walked three and allowed three runs while beaning two batters as the Blue Jays dropped a 7-1 decision against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Manoah went 3-and-2-thirds innings and suffered his first career loss. Tampa has won five in a row.

Shohei Ohtani’s league-leading 33rd home run of the season put him in rare company in the history of the Seattle Mariners’ home ballpark. Ohtani’s solo shot in the third inning off Marco Gonzales soared into the top deck of right field at T-Mobile Park. The Angels’ two-way phenom is the sixth player to reach the upper deck of the right field seats since the stadium opened in 1999. M-L-B’s Statcast projected the homer at 463 feet. He’s on pace for 61 home runs.

Wade Miley pitched eight shutout innings and helped himself by doubling and scoring in the Cincinnati Reds’ 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Miley struck out four and allowed seven hits and three walks as the Reds snapped the Brewers’ seven-game home winning streak. The Reds also reduced Milwaukee’s N-L Central lead to six games.

Expect a fast and furious N-H-L off-season to unfold in the coming days and weeks. The Tampa Bay Lightning have not even had their Stanley Cup boat parade and the rest of the league is already deep into preparations for next season. The buyout window opened today (Friday). Expansion draft protected lists are due next Saturday with Seattle revealing the picks four days later. The draft starts July 23rd, and free agency opens July 28th. The hockey landscape will look very different all in the next three weeks.

Jim Furyk shot a 6-under 64, the best round in days at Omaha Country Club, to take a two-stroke lead over Canada’s Stephen Ames through two rounds at the U-S Seniors Open Championship. The 17-time P-G-A Tour winner rebounded from an opening 72 to get to 4 under. Ames was tied for the lead after Day 1 but bogeyed four of the first six holes on his second nine and shot 73 to fall two strokes behind Furyk.

It’s a big weekend for international soccer. Brazil plays Argentina today in the Copa America final at Maracana Stadium – a showdown between South American powers and two of the game’s greats in Neymar and Lionel Messi. On Sunday, it’s England against Italy at London’s Wembley Stadium in the European Championship.

Friday’s Games

MLB

American League

Cleveland 2 Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 12 Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 1

Minnesota 4 Detroit 2

Texas 3 Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 4 Houston 0

Seattle 7 L.A. Angels 3

National League

Chicago Cubs 10 St. Louis 5

Atlanta 5 Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 13 Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 2 Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 5 Washington 3

San Diego 4 Colorado 2

Arizona 5 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Boston 11 Philadelphia 5

MLS

Columbus 2 Cincinnati 2

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Toronto (Stripling 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-3) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-8), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 6-7) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4) at Houston (Greinke 8-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-2) at Seattle (Flexen 7-3), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Washington (Lester 2-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-5) at Miami (Rogers 7-5), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 4-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6), 4:10 p.m., (1st game)

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m., (2nd game)

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 7-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-6), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at Boston (Perez 7-4), 4:10 p.m.