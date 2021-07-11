Sports Roundup – July 11

LOCAL SPORTS

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour has revised their schedule. The stock car racing series will feature nine events, down from the usual 12, and one double header weekend. The first date is Saturday, July 17 at Scotia Speedworld. There are three dates set for Riverside International Speedway in James River: July 24, August 21 and September 11. There are no events planned for PEI this summer due to severe fan capacity restrictions.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final to secure the nation’s first title in 28 years. It was also Lionel Messi’s first major international trophy. When the match ended, a tearful Messi was thrown into the air by some of his teammates. Veteran striker Angel di Maria provided the game’s only goal in the 22nd minute.

Braves star Ronald Acuna Junior will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn A-C-L in his right knee. Acuna was injured during Atlanta’s 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins. The Braves announced his prognosis hours after the game ended, confirming the franchise will be without its three-time All-Star until at least next season.

Gerrit Cole demanded on the mound that manager Aaron Boone let him get the final out, then he struck out Yordan Alvarez to cap the New York Yankees’ 1-0 win over the Houston Astros. The final out came on Cole’s career-high 129th pitch. Aaron Judge hit a solo homer and Cole did the rest, completing a three-hitter for his fifth career complete game and third shutout.

Two Canadians are in the hunt going into the final round at a Korn Ferry Tour event. Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ontario and Adam Svensson of Surrey, B-C are three strokes back of the lead at the T-P-C Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes. Leaders Tyson Alexander and Taylor Moore are tied at 14 under.

A major upset in the world of basketball. Nigeria shocked the United States 90-87 in an Olympic exhibition game. Nigeria’s roster of little-known N-B-A players found a way to defeat a group of N-B-A all-stars. The U-S- had only lost 11 games in major international play since 1992. None of those losses came against a team from Africa.

Saturday’s Games

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 2

Minnesota 9 Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 8 Baltimore 3

Oakland 8 Texas 4 (11 innings)

Cleveland 14 Kansas City 6

N.Y. Yankees 1 Houston 0

Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 0

National League

San Francisco 10 Washington 4

Atlanta 5 Miami 4

Pittsburgh 6 N.Y. Mets 2 (1st game)

N.Y. Mets 4 Pittsburgh 2 (2nd game)

Cincinnati 4 Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6 Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 22 Arizona 1

Colorado 3 San Diego 0

Interleague

Philadelphia 11 Boston 2

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NBA Finals

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. (Phoenix leads series 2-0)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernandez 1-0) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 2-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Texas (Allard 2-5), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-2) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Miami (Lopez 4-5), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 8-3), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 5-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

European soccer championship Final

England vs. Italy, at London, 3 p.m.