RCMP Asks for the Public’s Help in Finding an ATV and its Driver that Fled from Police on the Cabot Trail

The Cheticamp RCMP is seeking the public’s help in finding an ATV and its driver that fled from police last month.

Police say around midnight on July 17th. Police were on patrol in the Cabot Trail when officers noticed an ATV driving down the road at a high rate a speed toward them. RCMP engaged their lights and sirens to try to stop the ATV, which fled through a private yard. The ATV struck a well head and the driver was ejected. The driver got on the ATV again and fled into the woods, leaving behind a helmet and clothing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Cheticamp RCMP at 902-224-2050. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.