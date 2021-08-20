Riverside International Speedway’s Summer Sizzler to be held this Weekend

Riverside International Speedway is set for the Summer Sizzler event this Saturday. The show

will feature the Wilson Equipment Twin 75s for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour along with the Henry’s AUTOPRO 75 for the NAPA Sportsman series.

Advance tickets are available online at www.riversidespeedway.ca and at the gate on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. Racing is at 4 p.m.

The grandstand capacity is restricted due to COVID-19 protocols. In accordance with the zone model for this event, the infield pit area is restricted to crew members only.

The grandstand area will have multiple zones each with a maximum capacity of 250 people; each zone will have its own entry/exit and washrooms and fans must stay in the zone they are ticketed for. Masks are required except for when seated with a personal group. Distancing is required between groups and while entering/exiting the facility.