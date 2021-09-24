Motorists in Pictou County Fined for Speeding in a Construction Zone

A number of motorists in Pictou County were fined for speeding in a construction zone on Thursday. Between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., RCMP issued 21 fines and handed out three warnings to drivers for travelling too fast in a construction zone on Highway 104 at Priestville.

RCMP reminds motorists to slow down when they see signs indicating road work ahead. They add leaving for a destination a few minutes early and driving the posted speed limit can help promote the safety of travellers and workers on public roadways.