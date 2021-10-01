MacMaster Pleased More Provincial Government Funding is Committed to Upgrading Local Roads

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster is welcoming news that the provincial

government is committing an additional $32.5 million to upgrade rural roads.

MacMaster says in his 12 years as an MLA, the condition of local roads has been the top concern of residents. MacMaster says as an opposition MLA he was urging government to spend more on these roads because it was needed. MacMaster says it’s great to finally be acting on these issues.

The money will be spent in the current fiscal year to upgrade local roads